Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for 49ers at Eagles

Score Prediction: Eagles 23, 49ers 17

To be honest, I want to pull for San Francisco because I think it would be a really cool story for Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2023 draft, take his team to the Super Bowl. However, at some point, he's going to eventually play like the last pick in the draft and that day is today. The Eagles' defense is 7th in the league in takeaways (1.6) and is atop the league in sacks per game (4.2). This defense will be a living nightmare for Purdy and the Niners won't have an answer for it.

Spread Prediction: Eagles -2.5

Although I have this resulting in a one-score game, I can actually see it being a very one-sided affair if all goes right for Philly. And hey, for what it's worth, the Niners are just 2-8 ATS in their last 10 matchups with the Eagles. Yes, I know San Fran is 9-1 ATS in its last ten and has won ten straight but all good things must come to an end. Lay the points with Philly unless it reaches three.

Over/Under Prediction: 45.5

In a battle of two really good defenses, I'd have to lean to the under here. Not a strong play, though. Quite frankly, playing the first half under (22.5) might be the better move here. As I've already mentioned, I don't see Brock Purdy coming out of the gates clicking on all cylinders and San Fran's defense is no joke either. It's going to take a while for these two to feel each other out.

