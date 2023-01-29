Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Bengals at Chiefs

Score Prediction: Bengals 27, Chiefs 20

This is going to be another wild finish in Kansas City. I could very easily see it being 20-13 Cincinnati with 7 minutes to go and Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs right down the field to tie it, only for Joe Burrow to go back the other way and score the game-winning touchdown. I trust Cincinnati's defense more than Kansas City's, so give me the Bengals.

Spread Prediction: Bengals +1.5

Cincinnati opened as the favorite and then once reports came out that Mahomes was running around and looking good at practice, the line flipped. I don't think it matters, to be honest. Cincinnati is just a better all-around team and is playing arguably the best football out of anyone outside of San Francisco over the last two months. Cincy is 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games. But the heck with the points, take the better odds (+105) with the Bengals on the moneyline.

Over/Under Prediction: 48

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, you would think we're going to have a bunch of points being scored in this one right? Well, the ankle injury to Patrick Mahomes and the way Lou Anarumo has schemed against him in the past has me worried about siding with the over. As you can see in my score prediction above, I have the total going right up against the number. Vegas is pretty good, so when I set my score to within one point, I'm not going to try and outsmart the books. I would stay away from the total but if you want some validation to play the under, seven of the last eight games between these two have stayed under the number when playing in Kansas City.

