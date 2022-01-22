Skip to main content

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

Picking today's playoff game between the Bengals and Titans.

Score Prediction: Bengals 30, Titans 27

I'm sold on the Cincinnati Bengal hype. This team is legit and is one that is catching fire at the right time. Derrick Henry will be making his return for the Titans at running back, but I don't know how much he will actually give the Tennessee offense in this game. As high-powered as the Bengals’ offense is, Ryan Tannehill is going to have to make some big-time throws to give Tennessee a chance. If this turns into a track meet, it favors Cincinnati.

Spread Prediction: Bengals +3.5

I feel very strongly about this pick. Even if the Bengals don't win the game outright, I don't see the Titans winning this one by more than a field goal. For that to happen, Joe Burrow is going to have to throw a couple of interceptions, setting up a short field for Tennessee. I would snag the 3.5 before more money comes in on Cincinnati and knocks it down to three.

Over/Under Prediction: Over 47.5

The two defenses are solid against the run, but have their issues defending the passing game. As I mentioned above, this feels like it could turn into a high-scoring game and if that's the case, the ball will be put in the air against these suspect secondaries quite often. It's over or pass for me.

