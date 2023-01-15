Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Giants at Vikings

Score Prediction: Giants 28, Vikings 24

I'm going with almost the exact final score from when these two met on Christmas Eve, except I've got the Giants winning this time around. Penalties and two turnovers hurt New York in the first matchup. I expect a much cleaner game from the Giants' offense and another huge game through the air for Daniel Jones, who carved up Minnesota for 334 yards. Brian Daboll delivers New York its first playoff win since 2012.

Spread Prediction: Giants +1.5

My score prediction tells you exactly how I feel about the spread. Forget the 1.5, throw it on the moneyline if you're siding with me and the Giants in this one. For some extra push in that direction, New York is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. Minnesota, on the other hand, is 1-4 ATS in its last five.

Over/Under Prediction: OVER 47.5

There are just too many weapons in this game for me to feel comfortable playing the under. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Saquon Barkley, and a pair of quarterbacks that can really sling the rock...yeah, I want no part in the under. Plus, the over is a trend in Vikings' games right now as six of the last seven OVERs have cashed.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.