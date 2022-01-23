Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

Score Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 28

It's a shame these two didn't meet in the AFC Championship round because both are deserving of being one game away from the Super Bowl. The Bills dominated the Chiefs back in early October, but that was when Kansas City was still trying to figure some things out defensively. The Chiefs will have the lead late in this one, but Josh Allen leads a game-winning drive in the final two minutes to punch Buffalo's ticket to the AFC title game.

Spread Prediction: Bills +1.5

I've got the Bills winning this game outright, so the Bills it is. That said, there's no value in taking the 1.5 at -110, just play Buffalo on the moneyline at +100/+105. However, this could also be a good teaser spot where you could push the Bills up over a touchdown at +7.5

Over/Under Prediction: Over 54.5

This has the makings of a high-scoring affair that sees both quarterbacks just carving up the opposing secondary all night long. Buffalo does have the best defense in the NFL and the Chiefs have played much better defensively, but it's so difficult to slow down these two offenses. It's over or pass for me.

