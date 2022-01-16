Skip to main content

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Picks for today's playoff game in Tampa Bay.

Score Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 20

Tom Brady will be without Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, and of course, Antonio Brown who was recently released. This Bucs team isn't quite as powerful as it once was, but with the best quarterback to ever do it running the show, there shouldn't be much to worry about if you're a Bucs fan. The Eagles are a good story making the playoffs in year one of the Nick Sirriani era but they won't have enough to pull off the upset today.

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -7.5

Although I have the score at 31-20, I wouldn't feel comfortable laying the 7.5. However, this is a great line to tease down to where the Bucs just have to essentially win the game. I don't know what exactly you pair it with but if you touch anything on the side, I'd recommend using it in a teaser.

Over/Under Prediction: Over 46.5

Even down several key playmakers, the Bucs will still find ways to score points, as they always do. On the flip side, Tampa Bay's defense, particularly the secondary, isn't very reliable. They tend to give up explosive plays and Jalen Hurts' mobility could give them fits. Lean to the over.

