Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Picks for tonight's playoff game in Kansas City.

Score Prediction: Chiefs 33, Steelers 10

As Ben Roethlisberger said earlier this week, the Steelers probably shouldn't be in the playoffs. By winning their final two games and receiving a little help from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Raiders and Chargers not ending in a tie, they punched their ticket. It might be a cool story for Ben to get one more crack at the postseason but unfortunately, it won't last past today.

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -12.5

Kansas City dominated the Steelers 36-10 earlier in the year and I expect much of the same in tonight's game. The Steelers are a hit or miss defense. They are extremely good at getting after the quarterback but in terms of everything else, they're average at best. On the other hand, the Chiefs have really improved on the defensive side of the ball after an atrocious start to the year. 

Over/Under Prediction: Under 46.5

The old adage of you need two teams to cash an over ticket can be implied here. The Steelers just don't have the ability to move the ball efficiently and consistently enough to get behind backing the over. Under is the best play in this game. 

