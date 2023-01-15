Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Ravens at Bengals

Score Prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 9

With Lamar Jackson out yet again, I think we can just go ahead and insert the Bengals into the next round. Don't pencil them in when you can just use a Sharpie. The Ravens are expecting to deploy a two-QB system with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown. Uh, yeah, good luck with that.

Spread Prediction: Bengals -8.5

The Ravens are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against divisional opponents. Cincinnati is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 against AFC North foes, 5-1 ATS in its last six games played in January, and 7-1 ATS in its last eight games overall. Cincinnati is the play here. Even at -10, I'd lay it.

Over/Under Prediction: UNDER 40

We're not going to get much help from the Ravens, I assume. So now, it becomes a question of whether or not the Bengals lay it all out there in a game they don't care to score 40 in when they realize they got it in the bag. They'll do enough to cover the spread, but I'm worried that they'll dial it back in the fourth quarter and just milk the clock. I don't have a firm play on the total here, but I'd lean toward the under.

