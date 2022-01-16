Skip to main content

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Picks for today's playoff game in Dallas.

Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, 49ers 23

The trendy pick is San Francisco and I totally understand why. In fact, before the start of the season, the 49ers were my dark horse to reach the Super Bowl given that they would be healthy. The only problem with this matchup is that San Francisco won't be able to slow down Dak Prescott and the Dallas passing game. Emmanuel Moseley and Josh Norman aren't going to win many one-on-one matchups against CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. I'll take the Cowboys winning the game late in the fourth quarter on a Ezekiel Elliott touchdown.

Spread Prediction: Cowboys -3

Given my score prediction, I would lean into the direction of the Cowboys. That said, I won't be getting to the window with this play. It's a game that could go either way and that's not a situation that I want to lay points with.

Over/Under Prediction: Under 51

I have this right up against the number at 50 but I do feel very good about the under. Mainly, I just don't know if San Francisco is going to be able to sustain drives and finish possessions with touchdowns. Deebo Samuel is a weapon all over the field but when the field begins to shrink, it's going to make it hard for Garoppolo to find an open area in the secondary, especially with Trevon Diggs eliminating one side of the field.

