Scott Fitterer Must Succeed Where Marty Hurney Failed in the Draft

Former Panthers' GM Marty Hurney had a knack for getting it right with his first round picks. DJ Moore, Brian Burns and Derrick Brown stepped in and contributed right away in the years they were drafted. They continue to make up the young foundation of the team today. Hurney also secured Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly, which turned out to be the best two players in the franchise's young history.

The truth is, Carolina owes a great deal of its success to Hurney's ability to hit on first-round talent. The problem is that as the rounds go on, Hurney was unable to replicate the same success. This ultimately led to his eventual release.

Scott Fitterer was part of some Seattle Seahawks front offices that nailed the mid-to-late rounds of the NFL Draft. Panthers' owner David Tepper hopes that Fitterer can repeat what the Seahawks built with Fitterer taking over as GM this season.

Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, and Bobby Wagner are just a few of the talented players that the Seahawks drafted in the second round or later when Fitterer was a part of the organization. All three have been Pro Bowl-caliber players since they entered the league.

It's safe to say Tepper had this in mind when hiring Fitterer. The Panthers must add some depth to the current roster and the easiest way to do that is drafting and developing the right players.

The most effective way to draft has been to take the best player instead of just blinding filling the team's biggest needs. In the year that Russell Wilson was drafted the Seahawks signed Matt Flynn to a huge contract in hopes that he would be the team's franchise QB. Wilson ended up beating him out in his rookie training camp never giving Flynn a chance to take the reins.

If the Seahawks had chosen to fill another need on the roster rather than take the best player available, then they would have never ended up with Wilson.

There are a ton of talented players that are predicted to slip into the later rounds in this year's draft.

Here's a list of second-fifth round players that Fitterer might have his eye on:

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

The Panthers are in desperate need of a linebacker that can help against the run. Jabril Cox would step in and be the best LB on the roster from day one. He is projected to be available when the Panthers are on the clock in the second round.

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

The NFC South features behemoth receivers like Julio Jones, Mike Evans, and Michael Thomas. Carolina has not had an answer for wideouts of their size in recent years. Tyson Campbell could help the Panthers and step in as the team's biggest corner at 6-foot-2. He is projected to be available when the Panthers are on the clock in the second round as well.

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Whoever Carolina trots out at QB in Week 1 is going to need some added protection. Liam Eichenberg can help in pass protection as well as open up running lanes for Christian McCaffrey. He should be available in the second-third round.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn St

There might not be another team in need of a tight end as desperately as the Panthers are. Pat Freiermuth has been completely overshadowed by the talented Kyle Pitts and for good reason. Pitts is a once-in-a-decade talent but Freiermuth is no slouch either. He should be available in the second-third round.

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

If Mike Davis leaves via free agency, then the Panthers will need to add some depth to the RB position. Michael Carter from North Carolina is a rare talent. He can be had in the third-fourth round based on the devaluation of the running back position in recent years.

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

The third best TE in the draft might be the best value. While Pitts will cost a first-round pick and Freiermuth likely a second, Brevin Jordan is currently slipping into the third.

Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Amari Rodgers is a YAC monster. He would excel in Joe Brady's offense especially if the team decides to stick with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Rodgers can take short passes to the house given his unwillingness to go down. He should slip into the third-fourth round because of the massive amount of WRs available in this year's draft.

Trill Williams, CB Syracuse

Another big corner that displayed shutdown ability albeit against average competition. It could take some time for Trill Williams to adjust to the NFL but his fifth-round price tag is worth the risk.

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Nobody is talking about Sam Ehlinger in this draft and I'm not sure why. This year's class is top-heavy with QB talent but if there is a promising prospect that will fall, it's Ehlinger. He would fit really well in Joe Brady's offense given his ability to extend plays in the pocket and outside of it. He's my pick to be the 2021 version of Dak Prescott. A QB that slides due to the big names at the top of the draft but will find his way into a team's starting lineup after showing out in training camp. That team just might be the Carolina Panthers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1