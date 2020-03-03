Second Round Options for the Carolina Panthers

All Panther fans were left disappointed as last season came to an end due to not living up to expectations of an exciting off-season in which Carolina built a potential playoff contender. But now fans have put 2019 behind them and are now focused on the 2020 NFL Draft. Carolina has the seventh overall pick and no matter who they draft, will most likely be a franchise changing type of guy. But who will the Panthers draft in the second round? Carolina has the 38th pick in the draft which is fairly early in the second round so there will still be some big time names available. Of course their pick will be based off of who they take in the first round but here are a few guys who Carolina may be looking at.

Grant Delpit - Safety

Delpit was one of the most exciting defensive playmakers to ever come out of LSU, and we all know LSU has put out some big time guys. Delpit earned First-Team All-SEC honors in both his sophomore and junior seasons, was an unanimous All-American, and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019 for being the nation's best defensive back. Carolina needs help in the secondary, and even though that isn't priority number one, it does need to be addressed. Delpit would be a great addition and make an impact immediately.

School: LSU

Year: Junior

Height/Weight: 6'3" 201 lbs

Josh Jones - Offensive Tackle

Jones was a four-year starter at Houston so he comes to the NFL with plenty of experience. This past season, Houston's offense was the fifth-best scoring offense in all of college football due to bringing in Dana Holgorsen, but they didn't win many games, so Jones wasn't talked about as much as previous years. His size is what makes him an early second round pick, but his fundamentals are what is keeping him from being a first rounder. Carolina needs to address their struggles at offensive line and must be able to keep Cam Newton healthy for an entire season.

School: Houston

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6'5" 311 lbs

Noah Igbinoghene - Cornerback

Igbinoghene actually was recruited as a highly talented wide receiver but will head into the NFL as one of the top corners. Despite only playing two seasons at corner, Igbinoghene plays physical and scrappy in coverage. He is also electric on special teams; during his time at Auburn he had two kick returns for touchdowns and averaged 27.3 yards per kick return. Carolina would likely utilize him both in the secondary and as a return specialist.

School: Auburn

Year: Junior

Height/Weight: 5'11" 200 lbs

Kenneth Murray - Linebacker

Murray is one of the most versatile guys in this years draft. He is able to play multiple positions and can fit into almost any scheme. His strength and speed has already impressed most NFL teams and can come in right away and play. Carolina is looking to replace Luke Kuechly and are in desperate need of a linebacker. If the Panthers don't take Isaiah Simmons in the first round, look for Carolina to take Murray if he is still available.

School: Oklahoma

Year: Junior

Height/Weight: 6'2" 234 lbs

Lucas Niang - Offensive Tackle

Niang is one of the strongest lineman in this years draft. Coming from TCU and the Big 12, Niang has proven to be able to help lift an offense to the next level in both the running and passing games. Niang's senior season was cut short due to a torn labrum in his hip when TCU played Texas. TCU medical staff have said that he has made a successful recovery but it is something to keep an eye on. As mentioned before, Carolina needs to find ways to protect Cam Newton throughout the whole season. Niang could jump in immediately and contribute.

School: TCU

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 6'7" 328 lbs

