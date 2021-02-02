Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Should Christian McCaffrey be Off the Table in Any Trade Discussions?

CMC's name could pop in trade talks this offseason if the Panthers pursue a veteran QB.
Author:
Publish date:

This offseason the Carolina Panthers will be heavily involved on the trade market to potentially land a new starting quarterback following Teddy Bridgewater's poor showing in 2020.

Texans' QB Deshaun Watson has been discussed as an option for the Panthers to target and to pull off a deal with Houston, Carolina may be forced to part ways with a proven starter along with the No. 8 overall pick. Another possibility is for Carolina to trade up in the draft to select one of the top quarterbacks such as Zach Wilson or Justin Fields. 

One name that may surface in trade talks is star running back Christian McCaffrey. If it comes down to dealing McCaffrey to land the quarterback for the next decade or so, do you do it?

It's a tough decision to make because running backs of McCaffrey's caliber just don't come around all the time. Then again, neither do franchise quarterbacks. If I'm Fitterer and parting with McCaffrey is the only way a deal gets made, you make the deal happen.

Obviously, the best-case scenario would be if Fitterer can find a way to keep McCaffrey and land the quarterback of the future but that should not be the expectation. Teams will be heavily interested in McCaffrey along with some other young promising players on the Panthers' roster. If anything, the Panthers should be more willing to deal McCaffrey than guys like Jeremy Chinn, Brian Burns, or Derrick Brown.

Historically, running backs have the shortest lifespan of any position in the NFL at 2.5 years per career. They take a pounding week after week, carry after carry, and we saw that this past season as McCaffrey missed 13 games due to multiple injuries. There's no telling if McCaffrey will remain injury-free but now is the time to pull the trigger on a deal while he still holds trade value. If he doesn't have the same production as he did in his first three years or continues to have the injury bug, the Panthers will not get the same return for him 1-2 years down the road. 

If you look at the four teams that made the championship round of the playoffs, you'll see one common theme: elite quarterback play. If you look at the history of the Super Bowl, how many teams won because of their franchise running back vs having a franchise quarterback? Let's look at the last 11 years for a small example.

Super Bowl Winner/YearStarting QBLeading Rusher for SB Winning Team

Chiefs/2019

Patrick Mahomes

Damien Williams

Patriots/2018

Tom Brady

Sony Michel

Eagles/2017

Nick Foles

LaGarrette Blount

Patriots/2016

Tom Brady

LaGarrette Blount

Broncos/2015

Peyton Manning

CJ. Anderson

Patriots/2014

Tom Brady

LaGarrette Blount

Seahawks/2013

Russell Wilson

Percy Harvin

Ravens/2012

Joe Flacco

Ray Rice

Giants/2011

Eli Manning

Ahmad Bradshaw

Packers/2010

Aaron Rodgers

James Starks

Saints/2009

Drew Brees

Pierre Thomas

You'll notice right away that there are way more Hall of Fame QBs than there are RBs on that list. Having McCaffrey on the roster will help win you games but he should not be considered an "untouchable" player when it comes to trade talks surrounding a quarterback.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13278119_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Should Christian McCaffrey be Off the Table in Any Trade Discussions?

USATSI_15224676_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Panthers Offered No. 8 Pick to Detroit for Stafford

USATSI_15395082_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Should the Panthers Address the O-Line or QB Situation First?

USATSI_15505089_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Three Notable Takeaways from the Senior Bowl

USATSI_15053993_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Good, Bad, Ugly of the Carolina Panthers 2020 Season

pointing guy
GM Report

How the Stafford Trade Impacts the Panthers' No. 8 Pick

USATSI_15476623_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Panthers Were "Very Interested" in a Matthew Stafford Trade

USATSI_15490310
GM Report

10 Players the Panthers Should Pay Close Attention to at the 2021 Senior Bowl