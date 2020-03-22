Should the Panthers Target Josh Gordon?

Okay, hear me out on this one.

Josh Gordon is one of the most infamous wide receivers in recent NFL history. He has been spotlighted by the media for all of the wrong reasons as of late. In fact, he is still currently serving a suspension for his latest violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

However, Gordon plans on continuing his football career in 2020.

Gordon may have experienced a multitude of off the field issues, but at the end of the day, he is still a very good receiver in this league when he wants to be. The statistics simply can't be ignored - 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in 56 starts is impressive enough for general managers to take a look at the very least. In addition to this, the NFL's new CBA has completely removed suspensions for players who test positive for marijuana. This has been Gordon's Achilles' heel when it came to returning to the field.

If only there were a rebuilding team with a brand new offense who is in current need of another wide receiver. The Carolina Panthers may have quality receivers with the likes of D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, but they don't have enough offensive weapons as a whole to keep up with the rest of the NFC South. Gordon could be the exact piece that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could use to keep defensive secondaries guessing. His nickname is "Flash" for a reason; his speed could stretch back ends all around the league. This could open up more opportunities for the weapons Carolina already has.

Here's even more beauty within this free agency scenario: The Panthers could easily afford Josh Gordon. While the Panthers have limited cap space and an astronomical amount of dead money owed to former players, they have just enough to provide for a receiver who is seemingly invaluable to most of the league. Gordon's battle with substance abuse has overshadowed his playing ability, which is why his current market value is very low.

If the Panthers made this move, it could change this offense for the better. General manager Marty Hurney is on the hunt to find a solid supporting cast for Teddy Bridgewater without a wallet big enough to target a superstar receiver. Why not target someone who still has that superstar ability without having to pay superstar money? It might be the perfect storm that may change many hearts of a currently frustrated fan base.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50