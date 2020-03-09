AllPanthers
Should The Panthers Trade Up To Draft Simmons?

John Pentol

Isaiah Simmons put on a show in Indianapolis last month at the NFL Combine. Although he didn't participate in the on-field drills, he made up for it by performing extremely well in the testing portion. What stood out the most was that he finished first among linebackers with his incredible 40-yard dash time, which he ran in just 4.39 seconds. He also posted an 11-foot broad jump and a 39 inch vertical jump. It’s safe to say he dominated the combine. 

Below you can see how his combine results compared to some notable names in the NFL both current and the past.

While at Clemson, Simmons put up big numbers the past two seasons. In 2018, he had 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and forced three fumbles. In 2019, he put up even better numbers when he recorded 104 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions, and forced one fumble. Simmons was involved in every play and was an intricate part in Clemson's recent success over the past few years.

Prior to the combine, Simmons was projected to still be available when the Panthers are on the clock at No. 7 in the NFL Draft. Now, it isn't a guarantee that anymore. So, should Carolina trade up in the draft to take Simmons?

With the retirement of Luke Kuechly, the Panthers are now in desperate need of a linebacker. Isaiah Simmons could be a quality replacement to come in and contribute immediately. Simmons is also the type of guy who you can build a defense around due to his ability to play all over the field. 

Although Simmons is a potential NFL star, it might not be worth giving up draft picks to move up for him. 

Would you wait around and see if he is still around at seven or would you trade up? If so, what would you be willing to give up to move up? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

