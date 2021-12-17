Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Bills

    Can the Panthers cover the spread?
    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Bills -11.5

    1 Star play on the Panthers covering: For whatever reason, the Panthers have played much better football on the road this season than inside their own home of Bank of America Stadium. With the Bills having the rematch against New England next week, I don't see them being motivated to win this game by margin. They want to get in and get out with a win and are likely to care less by how much they do it by. It's a look ahead spot for Buffalo meanwhile, Carolina catching this many points with their defense seems hard to pass up. As long as the offense doesn't turn the ball over three times, I believe the Panthers will cover here. 

    Over/Under: 44.5

    3 Star play on the under: I get the vibe that this is going to be an ugly game. Neither offense is going to move the ball with great consistency and the weather could play a part in that. It wouldn't shock me to see this game end 23-14. Hard lean to the under.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 8-5 (62%)

    Over/Unders: 8-4-1 (62%)

    Total: 16-9-1 (62%)

