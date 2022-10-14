Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Rams

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Rams -10.5

3 Star play on the Panthers covering: P.J. Walker is in line to notch his third career start in the NFL as Baker Mayfield is doubtful with an ankle injury. Honestly, I don't think it matters who is under center for this one. The Panthers are going to emphasize running the football and the best way for them to win this game is to play clock control and keep the Rams' offense off the field. I couldn't lay 10.5 with a team that averages 16 points per game on the season and scored a combined 19 points in the past two weeks.

Over/Under: 41.5

1 Star play on the under: Not a chance I could look to the over here with a pair of struggling offenses. The only reason this is not a stronger play is because of the risk that P.J. Walker and Matthew Stafford each play with. Stafford has thrown seven picks on the year and Walker has thrown eight interceptions to just two touchdowns in his career. Those catastrophic plays could turn into points. I'd lean to the under, but taking the points is the only play in this game.

My picks last season:

ATS: 4-1 (80%)

Over/Unders: 3-2 (60%)

Total: 7-3 (70%)

