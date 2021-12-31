Skip to main content
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Saints

    Can the Panthers cover the spread?
    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Saints -6.5

    3 Star play on the Panthers covering: Look, I know the Panthers have played really bad football lately. I'm also well aware that they have lost five of their last nine games by two scores. That said, the Saints have no business laying almost a full touchdown against anybody. This isn't a good matchup for the Saints offense, even if Brian Burns and Haason Reddick are unable to play. If anything, this is a play against New Orleans than it is a play on Carolina.

    Over/Under: 37.5

    4 Star play on the under: Both of these offenses look atrocious but more importantly, both defenses are top ten units in the league which is why I'm looking to the under here. Honestly, I don't know that the books can make this total low enough. If this total opened at 34, I'd still take the under. Points are going to be at a premium in this one. Under all day.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 8-7 (53%)

    Over/Unders: 9-5-1 (60%)

    Total: 17-12-1 (56%)

