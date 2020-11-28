Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Vikings

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR +3

1 Star play on Panthers covering: With Teddy Bridgewater back in the lineup and facing his former team, I think he'll have a pretty solid day and he's going to have to for Carolina to hang around in this game. Carolina could win this game, but I just can't see this team winning on the road even with Bridgewater back. They'll keep it close and cover the spread.

Over/Under: 49.5

3 Star play on the under: I have the Vikings winning this one 24-23 and I actually think points will be at a premium mainly because I think both teams will turnover the ball. Carolina won't be able to do much in terms of slowing down Dalvin Cook, but I expect them to hold their head above water against the pass and maybe, rattle Kirk Cousins with some pressure up front.

Our picks

ATS: 7-3

Over/Under: 8-2

