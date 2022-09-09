Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Browns

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Panthers -1.5

1 Star play on the Browns covering: As much as I believe the Panthers are an improved team, I don't like this matchup for them even without Deshaun Watson. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are an incredible one-two punch and will be able to carry this Browns offense. Jacoby Brissett just needs to protect the football and avoid bad decisions. If he can do that, the Browns will win this game.

Over/Under: 42

3 Star play on the under: I don't see many points being scored in this game. Jacoby Brissett is making his first start with the Browns and is tasked with throwing into one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Given the situation, Cleveland will want to run the ball even more than usual. On the other side, rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has the chore of blocking Myles Garrett all game long. Good luck. This one will be played in the high 30s. Too many long possessions for this one to go up and over the total.

My picks last season:

ATS: 9-8 (53%)

Over/Unders: 10-6-1 (58%)

Total: 19-14-1 (56%)

