Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR +5.5

1 Star play on Panthers covering: I'll be honest, I have absolutely zero confidence in either plays. The line and total are both right where they should be. Everyone is sold on Tampa Bay bouncing back strong this week and destroying Carolina, but I'm not buying it. The Panthers are as equally ticked off after dropping their fourth straight game last week against Kansas City. Teddy Bridgewater is the king of finding ways to cover spreads, so if I have to lean towards a side, I'd go with the Panthers.

Over/Under: 50.5

1 Star play on the under: I have this game at 27-23 in favor of the Bucs. Again, don't really love this play because I think you'll need the hook to cover but unless this total swings drastically in one way or another, I wouldn't play it and probably would stay away from the game in general.

