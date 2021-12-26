Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Buccaneers -9.5
1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Tampa Bay hasn't played very well on the road this season. They've either lost or struggled to win games. With some of their key weapons out this week, Carolina has a chance to hang around and keep it close. Should the Bucs win by two scores? Probably, but I'm not comfortable laying 9.5 with them even with a ticked off Tom Brady. Look at the Panthers if this hits 10 before kickoff. If not, it's probably a stay away for me.
Over/Under: 43
1 Star play on the under: The Panthers have had a few overs here recently despite having a lackluster offense. However, I don't see them scoring many points in this one and the Bucs will have their own issues to work through with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette out. Look for a low-scoring affair in Uptown Charlotte today.
My picks for the season:
ATS: 8-6 (57%)
Over/Unders: 8-5-1 (57%)
Total: 16-11-1 (57%)
