Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Buccaneers -9.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Tampa Bay hasn't played very well on the road this season. They've either lost or struggled to win games. With some of their key weapons out this week, Carolina has a chance to hang around and keep it close. Should the Bucs win by two scores? Probably, but I'm not comfortable laying 9.5 with them even with a ticked off Tom Brady. Look at the Panthers if this hits 10 before kickoff. If not, it's probably a stay away for me.

Over/Under: 43

1 Star play on the under: The Panthers have had a few overs here recently despite having a lackluster offense. However, I don't see them scoring many points in this one and the Bucs will have their own issues to work through with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette out. Look for a low-scoring affair in Uptown Charlotte today.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 8-6 (57%)

Over/Unders: 8-5-1 (57%)

Total: 16-11-1 (57%)

