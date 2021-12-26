Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

    Can the Panthers cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Buccaneers -9.5

    1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Tampa Bay hasn't played very well on the road this season. They've either lost or struggled to win games. With some of their key weapons out this week, Carolina has a chance to hang around and keep it close. Should the Bucs win by two scores? Probably, but I'm not comfortable laying 9.5 with them even with a ticked off Tom Brady. Look at the Panthers if this hits 10 before kickoff. If not, it's probably a stay away for me.

    Read More

    Over/Under: 43

    1 Star play on the under: The Panthers have had a few overs here recently despite having a lackluster offense. However, I don't see them scoring many points in this one and the Bucs will have their own issues to work through with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette out. Look for a low-scoring affair in Uptown Charlotte today.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 8-6 (57%)

    Over/Unders: 8-5-1 (57%)

    Total: 16-11-1 (57%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17404032_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_17206804_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/24

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_16699723_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Christmas Wish List for the Carolina Panthers

    Dec 24, 2021
    zoom_2
    GM Report

    WATCH: Cam Newton Press Conference 12/23

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_16895527_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/23

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_16975662_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Why Playing Sam Darnold Makes Sense

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_16606291_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Panthers Place Three Players on Reserve/COVID- 19 List

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17248802_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers DE Brian Burns Named Pro Bowl Starter

    Dec 23, 2021