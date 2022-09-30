Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Cardinals

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Panthers -1

2 Star play on the Cardinals covering: The Panthers earned their first win of the season last week, but I have a hard time believing they're going to come out on top this week against the Cardinals. Baker Mayfield has been far from efficient through the first three games of the season and with RB Christian McCaffrey nursing a thigh injury, this offense is going to struggle to move the ball. 

Over/Under: 43.5

3 Star play on the under: By the numbers, Arizona's defense looks atrocious. But this is why you can't always trust what those numbers say. The Cardinals saw Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Matthew Stafford and just about every defense in the league is going to give up explosive plays to those quarterbacks and the offenses they run. After a less than impressive outing in Week 1, Carolina's defense has returned to form allowing just 33 points in the last two games. Under is the only way to go here, especially with the weather possibly being a factor.

My picks last season:

ATS: 2-1 (66%)

Over/Unders: 1-2 (33%)

Total: 3-3 (50%)

