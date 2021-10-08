    • October 8, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Eagles

    Can the Panthers win AND cover the spread?
    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: CAR +3.5

    1 Star play on Eagles covering: The Cowboys exposed some things on the Carolina defense last week and it's going to take some time for Phil Snow to adjust. Plus, Shaq Thompson likely being ruled out doesn't help either. I'm not sure if the Eagles can pull off the upset and win the game outright, but I do see them keeping this close throughout. It's not a strong play but I'll take the points.

    Over/Under: 44.5

    1 Star play on the under: Although I do believe Philadelphia will have some success moving the football, I don't see them finishing off drives with touchdowns. This Carolina defense will be stout in the red zone which will help keep this game under the total. 

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 3-1 (75%)

    Over/Unders: 3-1 (75%)

    Total: 6-2 (75%)

