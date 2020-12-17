Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Packers

Can the Panthers cover the spread this Sunday?
Author:
Publish date:

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Packers -9

2 Star play on Packers covering: Something just tells me that this is going to be a two-score game. The Panthers are likely to once again be without Christian McCaffrey and are not going to be able to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers and company. Carolina's secondary got carved up last week vs Drew Lock of the Broncos. What do you think Rodgers is going to do? Not only is he a much better quarterback, but he also has much better weapons to get the ball to. Green Bay currently has the No. 1 seed for the playoffs in the NFC and won't be messing around while that is still up for grabs. Lay the points with the Packers.

Over/Under: 51.5

3 Star play on the under: It's going to be a bit chilly in Green Bay on Saturday with the small possibility of rain/snow. If this is a game where the Panthers have to lean on the ground game, I don't think they're going to be able to score many points. Carolina's red zone issues are also a bit of a problem and that alone scares me off of the over. I'm projecting the total to be 47, so go ahead and grab the under here.

Our picks

ATS: 9-3

Over/Under: 8-4

