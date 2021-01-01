Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: New Orleans -6.5

2 Star play on Panthers covering: The Saints will win the game, but Carolina is going to want to finish the season out strong. Folks may look at this game and think Carolina has nothing to play for but there are several guys on this roster, Teddy Bridgewater included, that are trying to make a statement in the final game of the year. Phil Snow has the Panthers' defense playing extremely well, so I think you'll see another tight game between these two. Take the Panthers plus the points.

Over/Under: 47.5

2 Star play on the under: After watching New Orleans hang up a 50 spot on the Vikings on Christmas day, it's hard to want to take the under, especially at 47.5. As I mentioned above, Carolina is playing much better defensively since the last time these two teams met and we all know that the Panthers have had trouble scoring points.

