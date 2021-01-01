Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

Can the Panthers cover the spread this Sunday?
Author:
Publish date:

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: New Orleans -6.5

2 Star play on Panthers covering: The Saints will win the game, but Carolina is going to want to finish the season out strong. Folks may look at this game and think Carolina has nothing to play for but there are several guys on this roster, Teddy Bridgewater included, that are trying to make a statement in the final game of the year. Phil Snow has the Panthers' defense playing extremely well, so I think you'll see another tight game between these two. Take the Panthers plus the points.

Over/Under: 47.5

2 Star play on the under: After watching New Orleans hang up a 50 spot on the Vikings on Christmas day, it's hard to want to take the under, especially at 47.5. As I mentioned above, Carolina is playing much better defensively since the last time these two teams met and we all know that the Panthers have had trouble scoring points. 

Our picks

ATS: 9-5

Over/Under: 10-4

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15113039_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

USATSI_15113476
Game Day

Carolina Panthers' Week 17 Keys to Victory vs Saints

USATSI_15247673_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/30

USATSI_15365044_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Reportedly Interested in Dwayne Haskins

USATSI_11892517_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Expect Christian McCaffrey & Mike Davis to Miss Game vs Saints

USATSI_15344549_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is the Panthers' Future QB in this Draft Class?

USATSI_15204051_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart for Week 17

USATSI_15311378_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Yetur Gross-Matos Showing Flashes of His Potential

USATSI_15113058_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Vegas Releases Odds for Panthers vs Saints