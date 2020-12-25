Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Washington

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Football Team -1

2 Star play on Panthers covering: All week long, I've had a gut feeling that Washington would win this game but I had a last-second change of heart. The Football Team doesn't really know who will be starting at quarterback due to Alex Smith's injury, although he does seem to be the guy. Both offenses have struggled but I think Carolina has more explosiveness surrounding their quarterback.

Over/Under: 42.5

4 Star play on the under: Don't fall into the trap. It looks too easy to play the over, but there's a reason why this total is so low. The Football Team is playing lights out defensively and the Panthers have played much better on the defensive side as of late. Mix that in with two of the lowest-scoring offenses and it sets up for a very easy cover.

Our picks

ATS: 9-4

Over/Under: 9-4

