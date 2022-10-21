Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Buccaneers -13.5

1 Star play on the Buccaneers covering: Initially, I had this being a six-point game. With the trade of Christian McCaffrey, I just can't see how Carolina can keep this one close after losing essentially it's entire offense. Tampa Bay's offense hasn't been all that sharp but they'll have plenty of opportunities to score considering the lack of offensive snaps the Panthers take each week. Lay it or don't play it.

Over/Under: 39.5

2 Star play on the under: The Panthers have yet to score an offensive touchdown in the first half of a game this season and that was with Christian McCaffrey. It's hard for me to believe that they'll find any success without him, so there's only one way to play the total and that's to play the under. Even if Tampa puts up a 30 spot, you should be in good shape. I'm not sure the Panthers get 10 on the board.

