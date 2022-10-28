Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Falcons

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Falcons -4.5

2 Star play on the Falcons covering: Atlanta's offense is about as one-dimensional as it gets. They run the ball extremely well (156.8 ypg) but can't move the ball all that much through the air (151.7 ypg). Don't be fooled by the Panthers' run defense numbers over the past two weeks. They played arguably the two worst rushing attacks in the NFL in Los Angeles and Tampa Bay. The last time they faced a formidable run game, they gave up 153 yards (5.3 yards per carry) to San Francisco. Expect Atlanta to run the ball at will, leading them to victory.

Over/Under: 41.5

2 Star play on the under: I have this game ending at 40, so not a very strong play here but up until last week, the Panthers have failed to put it all together offensively. And to be honest, last week's offensive showing wasn't all that impressive. Atlanta's defense allows only 100 yards rushing per game, so that means Carolina will likely have to rely on P.J. Walker to make some big plays to keep the chains moving and that's not something I want a part of. Give me the under.

My picks last season:

ATS: 4-3 (57%)

Over/Unders: 5-2 (71%)

Total: 9-5 (64%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.