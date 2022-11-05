Staff Score Predictions for Panthers at Bengals

On Sunday, the 2-6 Carolina Panthers head to Cincinnati to take on the 4-4 Bengals. Here's what how our staff thinks the game will turn out:

Ian Black

Bengals 28 - Panthers 23

The defending AFC champion Bengals have been playing well lately, winning three of their last four games by double-digits. Even without Ja'Marr Chase or Chidobe Awuzie, the Bengals host plenty of talent on both sides of the ball that will make things tough for Carolina. With that said, PJ Walker and the offense are looking more comfortable by the week under Steve Wilks' direction. DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall are finding their footing, and the Bengals have an exploitable secondary. The Panthers will keep this a game, but will have a hard time matching the Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins- Joe Mixon monster tit for tat over the course of a 60 minute game. If Carolina's defensive line can produce against a Bengals offensive line that is allowing the second-most sacks per game in the NFL, they might be able to steal this one on the road.

Matt Alquiza

Bengals 31 - Panthers 20

I have a hard time picturing Carolina slowing down this Bengals offense. With that said, I don't see the Panthers being able to keep up in a shootout.

It'll be difficult for the Panthers shaky defensive backs to keep up with the Bengals weapons and the lack of pass rush will make it hard for Carolina to exploit the Bengals week offensive line. Look for Burrow and Higgins to connect for multiple TDs in a big day.

Tyler Ball

Bengals 24 - Panthers 21

The Wilks era has brought some welcome life into this Panthers team. For this matchup, I see the Carolina defense brining the pressure on Burrow, especially blitzing on 3rd downs to try and create some easy turnovers. If the Panthers want to compete, they need Walker to use that cannon of an arm and throw the deep ball, though he will need to continue finding ways to spread the ball out. Specifically, converting short throws on slant routes in the middle as well as the button hooks on the side. The big focus needs to be keeping a good rhythm and balanced play calling. If Walker can lead the Panthers to a win on the road against the Bengals, Wilks might have identified the new franchise quarterback.

