Stephon Gilmore Chooses Panthers Jersey Number

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is now a Carolina Panther and could be set to make his Panthers debut this Sunday when the team travels to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants.

While cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be adjusting to his new team and defensive scheme, fans around the league will be adjusting their eyes to seeing Gilmore in a different jersey number. Fellow veteran CB A.J. Bouye currently wears No. 24 and the NFL rule is that a player can not change his jersey number after the start of the season - hence why Shaq Thompson and Jermaine Carter Jr. made their jersey switches when they did.

Instead of 24, Gilmore will be rocking No. 9 for the Carolina Panthers, at least that is the belief. He has been spotted in a No. 9 jersey at practice all week and is listed as such on the team's official website.

Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked about Gilmore's availability this week and if he knows his game status for Sunday.

"You know, I don't. We're going to practice him. Obviously, he hadn't done much on the PUP list. He's been running and moving with our guys, so we'll try to practice him this week and see what level he's at right now and then how he'll respond after that. I'm hoping he plays on Sunday. That's been kind of the plan all along. That being said, I'm not going to put a guy out there before he is ready."

The Panthers and Giants are set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST.

