Steve Wilks 'Intends to Coach Elsewhere' in 2023

It appears Wilks will be looking for a new team to call home.

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. Reich beat out Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and interim head coach Steve Wilks for the job.

As expected, Wilks "intends to coach elsewhere in 2023," according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. There had been some speculation floating around that Wilks and Reich could co-exist in Carolina.

According to Sheena Quick of FOX Sports, the Falcons were "closely monitoring" Wilks' situation with the Panthers. Atlanta is in need of a defensive coordinator following the retirement of Dean Pees.

During his 13 weeks on the job as the interim head coach, Wilks led the Panthers to a 6-6 record and had them two wins away from winning the NFC South division and making its first playoff appearance since 2017.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.