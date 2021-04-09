Teams Who Should Be Interested in Trading for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

Following the Panthers trade for Jets QB Sam Darnold, the team has allowed last year's starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, to speak with other teams about a potential trade.

Bridgewater is set to be owed $17 million in 2021 so regardless of where he goes, his contract is going to have to be reworked. At this point, it seems like the best-case scenario for Bridgewater would be to land somewhere that has QB controversy and has question marks surrounding the future of the position. No team is going to trade for him thinking that he is the undoubted starter. He's going to have to compete for a starting job or possibly go to a contending team as the backup.

Below is a look at five teams that should entertain the idea of trading for Teddy Bridgewater:

New England Patriots

Let's be honest, Cam Newton is the starter but the Pats need some insurance just in case Newton gets banged up. They've spent more money in free agency this offseason than they usually do, so it would not surprise me if they continue to be aggressive and add another quarterback to the fold.

Miami Dolphins

Similar situation here with Miami in that Tua Tagovailoa is going to be the starter but health isn't really the concern, it's the development part of it. Tagovailoa has shown some flashes here and there but he has been very inconsistent and often struggles late in games. Last year, the Dolphins had to bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick essentially out of the bullpen to either close out games or provide the offense with a spark. Tua's game is very limited right now and until he expands what he can do, they need to have another viable option.

Houston Texans

Do I really need to explain why on this one? Well, I will anyway. By the day, it's beginning to look more and more likely that Deshaun Watson may not play in a game this upcoming season. Not for the Texans, not for anybody. Who knows how long the off-the-field stuff will continue to drag on, but the deeper it goes into the offseason, the less likely it is that we will see him in uniform in the fall. The other two quarterbacks on the roster? Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley. Not sure either of those are the best options to replace Watson. If you add Bridgewater into the mix, it will at least provide some healthy competition.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos haven't done a very good job at hiding it, but they're not sold on Drew Lock as the future. They've dipped their hat into the rumor mill more than a few times this offseason and could be one team that makes a move up in the draft to select a quarterback. Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien aren't really going to push Lock for the starting job and if Lock wants to remain the starter, I think competition is exactly what he needs.

Chicago Bears

Aside from the Dolphins, the Bears easily have the most playoff-ready team on this list. The one area that still remains a concern for them is quarterback. Can Andy Dalton really be trusted to lead this team to a Wild Card spot or perhaps compete for an NFC North division title? I'm not buying it.

