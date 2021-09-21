September 21, 2021
Texans Name Starting QB vs Panthers

Houston has named its QB1 for Thursday night's game.
The Houston Texans have officially named rookie quarterback Davis Mills the team's starting quarterback for Thursday night's contest against the Carolina Panthers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring in Houston's loss to Cleveland on Sunday and was relieved by the third-round pick, Mills. Mills finished the game completing just 8/18 passes for 102 yards. He threw for one touchdown but also threw a pick. 

Carolina's defense has been dominant in the first two games of the season combining for 10 sacks and 21 QB hits, making this a huge challenge for the rookie quarterback. 

The Panthers and Texans are scheduled to kick things off at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network. 

