SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

The Case for a Brian Burns Pro Bowl Bid

Jason Hewitt

Brian Burns has blossomed into one of the best edge rushers in the NFL right before our very eyes. 

We were able to see glimpses of how special he is on the field during his rookie campaign last year when he recorded 7.5 sacks, 25 combined tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that led to a 56-yard touchdown. That was just the beginning.

This year, Burns has been sensational. This past week, he was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his masterful performance during Carolina's shutout victory against the Detroit Lions. This game was the exclamation point on an excellent season from the prolific pass rusher so far. Matt Rhule allowed Burns to be fully unleashed as a three down player, and his decision has proven to be highly effective for this team.

Since then, he has been giving nightmares to offenses around the league. Burns is easily the best player on the Panthers' defense, and it could even be argued that he is the best player on this team in general. Furthermore, he should be a bona fide pro bowler this season. While there won't be an actual 2021 Pro Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a week-long virtual event that will acknowledge each of the players who were selected. 

Numbers never lie, so take a look at the stats:

41 combined tackles (24 solos), five tackles for loss, six sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles in nine games. If you aren't impressed enough, he has an 83.9 grade on Pro Football Focus. 

Burns is categorized as a defensive end in this year's Pro Bowl voting, which means that he won't have to face competition from the likes of edge rushers who are listed as outside linebackers. This includes T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, and Za'Darius Smith, who all have impressively produced as well. The only person in Burns' position group who is clearly having a better season so far is Myles Garrett, who is currently injured. Garrett produced a total of 31 combined tackles (23 solos), seven tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in nine games. However, the Browns arguably have a better supporting cast around Garrett than the Panthers have around Burns. 

Another thing to take note of is the fact that this man is only 24 and he is already playing at an elite level.

It's only right that he is balling out during his "Kobe year." He is just now entering his prime, and it seems like he will be wreaking havoc on the line of scrimmage for the foreseeable future. Panthers fans should be excited about his performance this season, because this young man is going to be a problem for many years to come.

Feel free to vote for the defensive end of your choosing here. You already know who has my vote.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/25

The latest on the Panthers' injury front

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Release Week 12 Depth Chart

The Panthers have updated their depth chart ahead of this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

JUST IN: Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Play Sunday vs Vikings

Barring any setbacks, the Panthers will have Teddy Bridgewater back this week

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Do Not Expect RB Christian McCaffrey to Play vs Vikings

The Panthers will likely be without their star running back once again

Schuyler Callihan

Player Reactions to the Panthers' Week 11 Shutout

The Panthers pitched a 20-0 shutout vs Detroit this past Sunday and were excited to talk about it

Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had a terrific game this past Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Vikings

Getting you all set for this week's Carolina Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' Final 5 Games of the Season

Can the Panthers climb their way up to .500?

Schuyler Callihan

Former Panthers LB Sam Mills Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HoF

Panthers legendary linebacker with a chance to get to Canton

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Says Christian McCaffrey Remains "Week to Week"

The Panthers are hoping to get back Christian McCaffrey this week vs Minnesota

Schuyler Callihan