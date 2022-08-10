Skip to main content

The Latest Injury Update on Ian Thomas + C.J. Saunders

Panthers have received some bad news.

Early in training camp, it was the cornerback room that was seeing guys go down left and right due to injury. In the final few days of practice in Spartanburg, it was the tight end room that took a hit. 

Stephen Sullivan was having a really nice camp but had to go home for a family matter and has yet to return. He should be back soon. Tuesday, the veteran of the room, Ian Thomas, took a shot to the ribs which will keep him out of practice for a little while.

"Ian got hit in the ribs," head coach Matt Rhule said. "He has a little cartilage banged up, so he's probably [out] two weeks or so depending on the pain."

Today, undrafted free agent rookie tight end Josh Babicz was carted off the field and his status to return is unknown at this time. 

Rhule also gave reporters an update on C.J. Saunders who missed the last two practices. "Yeah it's a quad strain, so it looks like probably three weeks, maybe four weeks. Unfortunate timing for him."

Saunders has made a ton of plays during camp and has put himself in a position to make the roster. Unfortunately, the injury will prevent that from happening. 

"He's dependable. He gets open. Great hands. Plays on special teams," said Rhule. "So, we're really excited to see him in the preseason games to see him working versus other teams. He's been a valuable part of this team through OTAs and into training camp."

