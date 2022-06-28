The Panthers are 'the Only Team' Who Seems to Want to Trade for a Quarterback

If it's not Sam Darnold, it's Baker Mayfield. If it's not Mayfield or Darnold, it's Jimmy Garoppolo. The day-by-day uncertainty of who is going to be the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns feels like a never-ending cycle.

Recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show and was asked point-blank if the Panthers would trade for San Francisco's 30-year-old quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

"The only team right now who seems to want to be in the mix of trading for a quarterback that we know is the Carolina Panthers. They would be the team that makes sense. This is intriguing, though. I mean, think about it. He hasn't thrown in four months. He's going to be throwing here probably very shortly, probably in the next couple of weeks which is good, but if you're a team trading for him you need him to make all of the throws. When is he going to be there? But then, of course, this all gets thrown into flux if someone has a quarterback injury. That gives the 49ers leverage and then it gets real interesting."

Rapoport also threw in there that it would probably take at least a mid-round draft pick, possibly higher to acquire Garoppolo considering he is a quality starting quarterback. He doesn't have the numbers of some of the top quarterbacks in the league but he still finds ways to win games. In his eight-year NFL career, Garoppolo holds a 33-14 record as a starting quarterback.

With playmakers like DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey, and Robbie Anderson surrounding him plus a young, talented defense on the other side, it may be a good fit for both sides. However, he is going to carry a fairly hefty salary and the Panthers have to be confident that making a move for him is what is best for the team long-term.

