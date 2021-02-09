The Pros and Cons of the Carolina Panthers Acquiring Deshaun Watson

Let's say David Tepper is hell-bent on making a splash with a seismic move that would send waves echoing across the league. The Panthers would be the talk of the offseason if they made a trade to acquire one of the league's best young quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson. You either have a franchise quarterback or you're looking for one. Making a move to acquire 25-year-old Watson could be a move that catapults the Panthers into a perennial powerhouse in the NFC South for years to come. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady would have the missing piece to his offense that struggled to convert when it was needed the most. Carolina's bevy of playmakers would have a bonafide leader who can make plays not only with his legs but can win games with his arm. All would be right in the world. So why not pull the trigger? Let's take a deeper look.

Cons

Price tag to acquire Watson via trade.

The opportunity is ripe. Watson wants out of Houston and Houston might entertain that option, especially now that Watson insists he won't play another down for the Texans. The word among analysts is that it would cost three first-round picks as a starting point, which includes this year's 8th overall pick. Does Carolina want to forego three years' worth of top picks to satisfy one need? That's not an easy decision for newly-hired General Manager, Scott Fitterer to make.

Carolina has other areas to address, namely offensive line, cornerback, and linebacker. While this move would improve the offense, addressing the defense with veteran leadership and capable playmakers who can handle the style that coordinator Phil Snow wants to employ, is paramount.

The longer the impasse between Houston management and Watson, the worse it gets for both parties. The silver lining here for Carolina is that the price could drop, especially if this lingers past the offseason and into training camp. If no decision can be made and Watson continues to hold out, Houston may be forced to move him, and likely with less coming in return. Can Carolina wait that long before ultimately deciding the direction their team is going when it comes to the quarterback position? There are a lot of factors in play. As much as a later trade would be less expensive, an earlier trade would put things into motion to move the team forward with a new identity.



Watson's injury history

Despite missing only one game in the last three years, Watson's injury history is fairly extensive for a 25-year-old.

2 ACL tears

broken collarbone

lower back injury

LCL Sprain (knee)

fractured finger

Needs at other positions

This goes hand in hand with the expected spend of multiple draft picks, but ultimately, the team needs to be built and developed, especially on defense. The Panthers have roughly $18 million dollars of cap money to spend on improving their team for the 2021 season and beyond. Compare that to the Jaguars, Jets, and Colts who each has north of $70 million. Carolina can't drop a load of money on free agents for every area of need. They need a mix of draft picks and free agents to pan out and develop into every-week starters in several areas, namely cornerback, offensive line, linebacker, and defensive line to point out the biggest needs.

Pros

Watson's current contract is favorable

Looking at the details of Watson's contract, the Panthers would have him signed through the 2025 season at roughly $29 million dollars per year. That may sound like a lot but compare that to other quarterbacks, it's a bargain.

Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins - $33 million

Carson Wentz - $32 million

Jacoby Brissett is due $28 million

Jimmy Garoppolo - $27.5 million



Matthew Stafford - $27 million

Derek Carr - $25 million

Teddy Bridgewater - $21 million

In addition to a feasible contract through 2025, Watson's guaranteed bonus was already handled and paid by Houston. The $8 million dollar difference between Watson and Bridgewater is well worth it considering what you're getting with Watson.

Watson is a proven commodity

Aside from his rookie year of 2017 where he played only seven games due to an ACL injury, Watson has never had less than 26 passing touchdowns or 3,800 passing yards in any of his three full seasons. In addition to that, he does not readily turn over the ball. His highest interception total for a season is only 12. He has long dealt with poor offensive lines for most of his career and yet he has still amassed these numbers which doesn't include his 17 rushing touchdowns and an annual rushing average of 400+ yards. He would no doubt be an asset to an already strong offense equipped with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Robby Anderson.

The familiarity of quarterback coach Sean Ryan

Newly hired quarterback coach, Sean Ryan was the quarterback coach for Watson in his rookie season of 2017. The two are already familiar with each other which would make an easier transition for both parties if he were to join the Panthers.

Alternative options

What is the correct move? Go all-in on Watson and forego depth and development in other areas, mostly on defense? Or an alternative approach.

If Carolina said no to the Watson sweepstakes, what other options do they have? They already put their hat in the ring for Matthew Stafford but he decided that Los Angeles was the better fit for him and his family. Perhaps another quarterback can and will be a target?

Target a less-expensive quarterback in free agency or trade?

Trade - Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr

Sign - Andy Dalton, Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick

Move up in the draft for "their guy" whoever it may be, whether that's Zach Wilson (BYU), or Justin Fields (Ohio State). This option would still take draft capital but not to the extent of what it would cost to net Watson.

Select the best quarterback available at pick 8 which could be Trey Lance (North Dakota State) or Mac Jones (Alabama). This is provided both Wilson and Fields are already picked.

Continue with the status quo of Teddy Bridgewater who is comfortable with Joe Brady's offense and vice/versa. This decision would free up the opportunity to target an elite offensive tackle like Penei Sewell who has given up only two quarterback pressures in his entire career at Oregon.

There is no easy decision to make. GM Scott Fitterer has his hands full in the first few months on the job. It's easy to suggest targeting Watson at all costs, but with it comes the expense that could set back the Panthers for several years. They seemed content with spending some picks on Matthew Stafford. How far are they willing to go to secure Watson?

The future of Deshaun Watson and how Houston will handle him will be one of the bigger stories of the NFL's offseason and Carolina could be right in the middle of it all.