Three Notable Takeaways from the Senior Bowl

Matt Rhule and the rest of Carolina's coaching staff came away from the Senior Bowl with a loss. However, there were definitely many positives that could potentially apply to the future of the Panthers. Here are three notable takeaways from the game:

1. Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond played an impressive game.

Mond started for Rhule's American team and was the MVP of the Senior Bowl in spite of losing the game. He threw for a total of 173 yards and two touchdowns in his performance. The quarterback position is definitely a position of need for the Panthers in this year's draft, so it's entirely possible that Rhule and his staff scouted the Texas A&M product throughout the season.

2. Both defenses shined despite being limited in their playbooks.

It was a requirement for both teams to run Cover 1, 2, and 3 during the Senior Bowl. Teams also couldn't run line stunts, which made it easier for offensive linemen to block. Possessions also changed after each quarter, so there were some missed opportunities for players to showcase their skills. However, both defenses came to play. The American team recorded an interception, six pass breakups, and two sacks while the National team recorded four sacks, seven pass breakups, and an interception. There were many interesting prospects for Matt Rhule to take note of, including Damar Hamlin (Pitt) and Shawn Davis (Florida), who both caught interceptions in the Senior Bowl.

3. This event was the perfect opportunity for Rhule to report intel back to GM Scott Fitterer.

The Panthers and Dolphins are both at major advantages after this game for obvious reasons. Since both teams had close access to the players, it was much easier for Rhule and his staff to figure out who were the players they wanted, especially sleepers in the later rounds, which is Fitterer's specialty. Don't be surprised if one of Carolina's picks come from the American team.

