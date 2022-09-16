Skip to main content

Timeline for Panthers WR Andre Roberts to Return

The veteran returner will miss a good portion of the season.

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers placed veteran wide receiver and return specialist Andre Roberts on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

Head coach Matt Rhule provided some details in regard to the length of his recovery and the team's plans to fill his void in the return game.

"I think we're anticipating about two months with the knee. As we stand here right now, we would have Shi [Smith] take the punt return duties and Chuba [Hubbard] take the kick return duties.

"He's caught punts in all of the preseason games," Rhule said about Smith. "He had a good kickoff return against Washington. I trust him as a kick returner and he's developing as a punt returner. He's still becoming more comfortable catching [punts] and I think that's something you can only do live. That's why the preseason games have been so good for him. That's why we've given him so many punt catches because we want him to get those reps."

