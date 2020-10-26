SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Top 3 Performers from the Carolina Panthers' Week 7 Loss

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina had a heartbreaking loss to divisional rival New Orleans on Sunday and was oh so close to being a game that could have went to overtime if Joey Slye had knocked in a 65-yard field goal. Unfortunately, the Panthers have now lost two straight games and are sitting at 3-4 overall. Despite the loss, we are going to hand out some players of the week honors from Sunday's game.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

After having a poor performance against Chicago a week ago, Bridgewater rebounded nicely tossing for 254 yards and completed 82% of his passes. Teddy was sharp and they needed him to be as the running game just couldn't find their footing. He made a terrific throw on 3rd down in which he rolled to his left avoiding pressure and delivered a strike to Curtis Samuel to move the chains. Bridgewater took a shot on the throw but he put it right on the money despite the hit. Teddy also led DJ Moore into the end zone with a 74-yard touchdown pass that looked like it was shot out of a cannon. You could tell there was a little extra juice behind that throw. 

WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel missed last week's game vs Chicago and his absence caused the passing game to struggle underneath. He returned to the lineup this week and boy was he good. Samuel hauled in six catches for 48 yards and although those aren't earth-shattering numbers, he came up big on 3rd downs. Drops have been an issue for Samuel from time to time, but not on Sunday as he caught all six passes thrown his way.

DE Brian Burns

The Panthers pass rush has almost been non-existent all season long, but the one constant? Brian Burns. He made a huge play in the first half and put an end to the Saints' scoring threat as he came up with the sack/forced fumble on quarterback Drew Brees, which was recovered by Marquis Haynes. Burns ended the day with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, one QB hit, and one sack. To say the least, Burns was extremely active.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for week eight

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey "Pushing to Play" vs Falcons

Star running back Christian McCaffrey inching closer to his return

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 7 Report Card: Defense

Grading the Panthers' defensive showing in the week seven loss to New Orleans

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 7 Report Card: Offense

Grading the Panthers' offensive showing in the week seven loss to New Orleans

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: Things Are Better Than They Seem

Despite losing their second straight game, there's a lot to like from the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following Sunday's Loss to Saints

Panthers head coach talks about what went wrong in the teams three point loss

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Reactions to Panthers Week 7 Close Loss Against Saints

The Panthers take the Saints down to the wire. Fall just short.

Josh Altorfer

Saints Edge Panthers in Game of Inches

Carolina drops their second straight game and fall to 3-4 on the year

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives/Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints

Both teams will be without some key playmakers today

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers @ Saints

The Panthers aren't favored, but can they cover the spread?

Schuyler Callihan