Top 3 Performers from the Carolina Panthers' Week 7 Loss

Carolina had a heartbreaking loss to divisional rival New Orleans on Sunday and was oh so close to being a game that could have went to overtime if Joey Slye had knocked in a 65-yard field goal. Unfortunately, the Panthers have now lost two straight games and are sitting at 3-4 overall. Despite the loss, we are going to hand out some players of the week honors from Sunday's game.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

After having a poor performance against Chicago a week ago, Bridgewater rebounded nicely tossing for 254 yards and completed 82% of his passes. Teddy was sharp and they needed him to be as the running game just couldn't find their footing. He made a terrific throw on 3rd down in which he rolled to his left avoiding pressure and delivered a strike to Curtis Samuel to move the chains. Bridgewater took a shot on the throw but he put it right on the money despite the hit. Teddy also led DJ Moore into the end zone with a 74-yard touchdown pass that looked like it was shot out of a cannon. You could tell there was a little extra juice behind that throw.

WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel missed last week's game vs Chicago and his absence caused the passing game to struggle underneath. He returned to the lineup this week and boy was he good. Samuel hauled in six catches for 48 yards and although those aren't earth-shattering numbers, he came up big on 3rd downs. Drops have been an issue for Samuel from time to time, but not on Sunday as he caught all six passes thrown his way.

DE Brian Burns

The Panthers pass rush has almost been non-existent all season long, but the one constant? Brian Burns. He made a huge play in the first half and put an end to the Saints' scoring threat as he came up with the sack/forced fumble on quarterback Drew Brees, which was recovered by Marquis Haynes. Burns ended the day with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, one QB hit, and one sack. To say the least, Burns was extremely active.

