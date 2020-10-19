Top 3 Performers in the Panthers Loss to Chicago

Carolina's three-game winning streak was snapped vs Chicago this Sunday and although there weren't very many bright spots for the Panthers, there were a few worth mentioning.

WR DJ Moore - 5 receptions for 93 yards

It's no secret that Robby Anderson has been Teddy Bridgewater's favorite target throughout the early portion of the season, but don't forget about DJ Moore. He has now put together back-to-back solid outings with 93 yards in each of the last two games. On Sunday he hauled in a 38 yard catch, but could have had an even better day had he been able to pull down a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

DE Brian Burns - 3 tackles, 3 QB Hits

Carolina's pass rush has continued to improve as Brian Burns continues to improve. The two go hand in hand and Burns has been play at a really high level over the last few games. Now it's just about him finishing and start registering some sacks.

DT Derrick Brown - 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 QB Hit

This week was the first week that the Panthers played a game knowing that Kawann Short would not play another snap this season. Rookie Derrick Brown is going to have to step up and play at a high level for the Panthers' front seven to be successful and boy did he make his impact on Sunday, Now of course, there were a few plays here and there where he was a non-factor, but he won his fair share of battles against center Cody Whitehair.

