Top 5 Most Interesting Games on Panthers' 2021 Schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule has been released and there are five games you will want to circle on your calendar.

The Carolina Panthers are set to head into year two under head coach Matt Rhule after going 5-11 in 2020. Wednesday night, the NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams, and for the Panthers, there are a ton of games that pop out immediately and grab your attention.

Today we look at the five most interesting games on the Panthers 2021 schedule.

Week 1 vs New York Jets (9/12)

It might be the Jets, but this is going to be a fun one to watch for many reasons. It's the first game of the new season, Sam Darnold gets a chance to beat his former team, and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will likely make his first career NFL start. This won't be a measuring stick game by any means but I'm interested to see how Darnold approaches this game and if he is able to keep his poise and not try to do too much to try and prove to the Jets that they made a mistake by trading him to Carolina.

Week 2: vs New Orleans Saints (9/19)

Speaking of measuring stick games, well, this is it. We'll get a good idea right away whether or not this Panthers team can be in the conversation for a playoff spot or whether they still have a ways to go. Drew Brees may have retired but the Saints are still loaded with weapons, a solid offensive line, and defense. If the Panthers lose this game by one score, then there's still plenty of reasons to be excited about the potential of this year's team. If they get the doors blown off of them, then, yeah, it might be a long season.

Week 9: vs New England Patriots (11/7)

The Patriots drafted Alabama QB Mac Jones in the 1st round a couple of weeks ago so who knows what they are planning to do at quarterback but this does, however, mark the return of former Panthers QB Cam Newton. This will also be a very intriguing game aside from the storyline of Cam's return to Charlotte. The Pats are a much-improved team and should be back to competing for a division title in 2021.

Week 11: vs Washington Football Team (11/21)

Two weeks after Cam makes his return to Bank of America Stadium, former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and wide receiver Curtis Samuel will receive their warm welcome back to the Queen City. Rivera was fired in December of 2019 and Samuel decided to rejoin him in Washington this offseason after his rookie contract came to an end.

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (TBD)

This list is full of reunions if you couldn't tell. Former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is now the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and is having tremendous success since taking over the job. DE Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler, DT Star Lotulelei, DE Efe Obada, and OL Daryl Williams are all former Panthers that followed McDermott to Queen City North. Yes, Buffalo is also nicknamed the Queen City. Plus playing the Bills in Buffalo in December could mean some snow will be in the forecast.

