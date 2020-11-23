SI.com
Top Defensive Performers in the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers ended their five-game losing skid on Sunday with a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The following three players were awarded as our defensive players of the game.

DE Brian Burns

Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow said during the week that he told Burns that he was really close to having a breakout game and having three or more sacks. Snow hit it right on the money as Burns finished the game with two sacks and you could give him partial credit for a third even though they didn't give it to him on the stat sheet. He was disruptive all game long and the Lions had absolutely no answer for him. He also tacked on four QB hits, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection.

DL Efe Obada

One guy that is making the most of his opportunity is this guy right here - Efe Obada. He registered 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of QB hits on the day. With Stephen Weatherly now out the remainder of the season, this gives Obada a chance to prove that he deserves more game snaps and a bigger role on this defense. It felt like he was in on every QB hurry and that's saying something for a guy who was mainly lined up inside.

S Juston Burris

It was good to see Burris fly all over the field snatching up six tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections in just his second game back from the injured reserve list (ribs). Having him and Jeremy Chinn both healthy will be key for the Panthers moving forward.

Honorable mention: LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (5 tackles)

