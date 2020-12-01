Top Offensive Performers in Panthers' Loss to Minnesota

The Panthers lost in heartbreaking fashion this past Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and despite the loss and offensive woes for that matter, there were still a few guys deserving of recognition. Here are this week's top performers on the offensive side of the ball.

RB Mike Davis

It was not Davis' best performance by any means, but he did his job and was very productive throughout the entirety of the game. He ended the day with 55 yards on 15 carries and added another 24 yards on three receptions. The more he plays, the better he gets and at this point, it's hard to argue that there are many other RB2's in the league that have the same value that he brings to the table.

WR Curtis Samuel

No touchdowns on the day for Curtis Samuel, but he continues to deliver in the clutch. He came through big on 3rd down again and made what could be considered the play of the game on the final drive, hauling in a 35-yard reception to help the Panthers approach field goal range for Joey Slye near the end. He finished with 72 yards on five receptions, catching 100% of the passes that came his way.

RT Taylor Moton

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Taylor Moton is making himself A LOT of money this season. For the third straight game he did not allow a single QB pressure and was phenomenal in the run game as well. There has not been much consistency out of the Panthers' offensive line this season, but Moton is the one guy who has been consistent and is the glue that keeps things together up front.

