Top Performers in Carolina Panthers' Loss to Atlanta

The Carolina Panthers dropped their third straight game on Thursday 25-17 to the Atlanta Falcons and fell to a 3-5 record on the season. There were many reasons why the Panthers lost, but it wasn't because of the play from these three players below who have earned our top performers of the week.

TE Ian Thomas

For the first time this season, the Panthers got the tight end involved in the passing game as Thomas finished with three receptions for 28 yards, catching all three of his targets. Are they great numbers? No, but it is a good sign to finally see Thomas get some looks and come down with the football.

DE Brian Burns

Although Burns didn't register a sack in this game, but he did his job by applying pressure on Matt Ryan in critical situations. In fact, he would have had a sack if it weren't for a defensive holding penalty in the back end. He continues to look better and better each week and is really starting to come into his own. With that said, he's going to need to start finishing off plays and get that sack count up.

P Joseph Charlton

No knock to Charlton, but anytime I have a punter or kicker on here, it usually says something about the rest of the guys that played in the game. You want to dominate in the special teams aspect of the game, but having your punter as one of the top three players of the game isn't a good sign. However, you have to give credit where it is due and Charlton did a tremendous job of pinning the Falcons inside their own 20 on each of his two punts.

