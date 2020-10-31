SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Top Performers in Carolina Panthers' Loss to Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers dropped their third straight game on Thursday 25-17 to the Atlanta Falcons and fell to a 3-5 record on the season. There were many reasons why the Panthers lost, but it wasn't because of the play from these three players below who have earned our top performers of the week.

TE Ian Thomas

For the first time this season, the Panthers got the tight end involved in the passing game as Thomas finished with three receptions for 28 yards, catching all three of his targets. Are they great numbers? No, but it is a good sign to finally see Thomas get some looks and come down with the football. 

DE Brian Burns

Although Burns didn't register a sack in this game, but he did his job by applying pressure on Matt Ryan in critical situations. In fact, he would have had a sack if it weren't for a defensive holding penalty in the back end. He continues to look better and better each week and is really starting to come into his own. With that said, he's going to need to start finishing off plays and get that sack count up.

P Joseph Charlton

No knock to Charlton, but anytime I have a punter or kicker on here, it usually says something about the rest of the guys that played in the game. You want to dominate in the special teams aspect of the game, but having your punter as one of the top three players of the game isn't a good sign. However, you have to give credit where it is due and Charlton did a tremendous job of pinning the Falcons inside their own 20 on each of his two punts. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for tonight's Carolina Panthers game

Schuyler Callihan

by

Panthers fanclub

Carolina Panthers Week 8 Report Card: Defense

The Panthers defense was gashed during Thursday night's loss to Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Numbers: Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

Previewing the Carolina Panthers week eight matchup

Schuyler Callihan

by

Panthers fanclub

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons

Full list of inactives ahead of tonight's game

Schuyler Callihan

Morning After Thoughts: Depth is Catching Up to the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are now on a three-game losing skid

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Atlanta

The Panthers head coach talks where it all went wrong for Carolina on Thursday night

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Thoughts on the Carolina Panthers' Loss vs Atlanta

The Panthers drop their third straight game

Schuyler Callihan

Defensive Woes Continue as Panthers Fall to Falcons

The Carolina Panthers fall to 3-5 on the season

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

Can the Panthers cover the spread as home favorites?

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled OUT vs Falcons

The Panthers will be without McCaffrey for at least one more game

Schuyler Callihan