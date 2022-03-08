Trade Interest Growing for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer is expected to make some big moves this offseason to help improve the offensive line and quarterback play. He and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman recently restructured the contracts of LB Shaq Thompson and RT Taylor Moton to clear up more cap space ahead of free agency.

However, the one move that could really change the dynamic of the offense is a trade involving running back Christian McCaffrey. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, multiple teams around the NFL have called the Panthers about the availability of McCaffrey. Carolina would demand a first round pick and another piece of compensation to complete any deal.

Trading the best offensive weapon the team has may not be ideal, but at the end of the day, the Panthers need to do whatever they can to get the quarterback position right. Dealing McCaffrey would free up a good bit of money and an additional first round pick would be extremely beneficial to a team that has just one pick in the first three rounds of this year's draft.

Shortly after the season came to an end, Fitterer told reporters that he had a sit down with McCaffrey to discuss the trade rumors at the trade deadline to decipher what was actually true and to explain the team's vision moving forward.

"I told him what was the truth and what was not the truth. I think there was a report back in November that we were actively trying to trade him and that was not true. What I did tell him though is as a GM, I'll take any call. You can call and make any offer you want. That doesn't mean we're going to do it. That doesn't mean we're shopping you. I'll listen. I look at Christian as a foundation piece on this team, one of those building blocks. We're a better team when he's on the field. He's one of the elite players in the NFL. I would love for him to be here but I would never not take a call. If somebody calls and offers something crazy, yeah, you would look at it but there is no intentions right now of trading Christian McCaffrey."

Since signing a four-year contract extension in 2020, McCaffrey has appeared in just 10 games. His recent injury history could hurt his value on the trade market but it is also the reason why he is being rumored in trade talks. Had McCaffrey been healthy since signing that extension, it's very unlikely that Carolina would even think about moving him.

