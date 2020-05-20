AllPanthers
Two Months Later, Cam Newton is Still Searching for a New Team

Jason Hewitt

This is surprising to say the least. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has not been signed by any team after he was officially released in late March.

As of today, this makes it nearly two months since he has been on an NFL roster. While Newton doesn't seem like the quarterback he once was prior to his injuries, he still has more than enough value to compete at the highest level.

Health has been the biggest concern for the thirty-one year old. After Newton faced devastating injuries on his shoulder and foot in back-to-back seasons, teams fear taking a chance on him. However, he still has the ability to perform, especially considering the fact that he produced MVP-level stats prior to his injuries. Newton's health is seemingly in a solid place. He consistently posts his workouts on his Instagram page to confirm that he is dedicated to being better than ever as a football player.

Newton is also in a tricky situation with his market value in free agency. He may require a pay cut if he wants to land on a team before the 2020 season. According to spotrac.com, Newton is listed as the 19th most valuable quarterback in the NFL with a market value of $15 million per year. This is likely due to the stipulations of his previous contract with the Panthers, but he definitely deserves to be viewed as a quality backup at the very least.

Think of a situation similar to the Eagles and Nick Foles in the 2017-18 season. Newton could fulfill a role like that behind a quarterback with health issues. Newton has even admitted that he is willing to accept a backup role with a team. The only issue is that teams might not be buying the idea that he can stay healthy.

Until a team finally gives him a chance to play, the free agency struggle continues for the former Panthers quarterback.

