Two Panthers Featured on PFWA's 2022 All-NFC Team

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) recently announced their end-of-year honors, including the All-NFC team. On that list, you will find a pair of Carolina Panthers - defensive end Brian Burns and punter Johnny Hekker.

Burns, also selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, set career highs across the board. He finished with 63 tackles, 22 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks on the year.

As for Hekker, he vastly improved the Panthers' special teams unit, averaging a career-best 48.5 yards per punt to go along with 39 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Below is the entire All-NFC team broken down by position.

Offense

QB – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

RB – Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

WR – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

DT – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles/Daron Payne, Washington Commanders (tie)

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

S – C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

P – Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR – Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions

ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.