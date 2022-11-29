Two Panthers Staff Members to Join Matt Rhule at Nebraska

Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was recently hired at Nebraska and is already making progress on assembling his coaching staff.

As expected, Rhule is bringing some of his closest Carolina Panthers colleagues with him. Over the weekend, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell will be leaving the Panthers to join Rhule at Nebraska, effective immediately.

Interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks was asked on Monday about the two staff members leaving and if he has any plans on replacing them mid-season.

"Well, right now, it was one from the weight room which I think we're fine in that particular area. Then assistant d-line coach, Terrance [Knighton] left. Right now, I have no idea as far as bringing anybody in. I'm still contemplating, thinking about it. I think from a staff standpoint, we can manage it. But if I feel that need to do that, I will."

Don Johnson will take over as the team's defensive line coach. Johnson is coaching his 13th season in the NFL, having served as the d-line coach with the Chicago Bears (2005-06), Oakland Raiders (2007-08), San Diego Chargers (2009-15), Arizona Cardinals (2018), and has been with the Panthers since 2021.

