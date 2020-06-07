Updated Projection of Panthers' Offensive Starters

Although the Panthers aren't expected to be much of a contender in 2020, there is some hope for a high-powered offense led by running back Christian McCaffrey.

Carolina retooled the offensive line and added some weapons in the passing game to help out new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. New offensive coordinator Joe Brady is known for spreading the ball out and putting up a lot of points. Here is our latest projected look for who will start for the Panthers offense this fall:

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy B will be taking over the reigns of the Panthers offense and pressure will be aplenty the moment he steps on the field for the first time. Much of the fan base is still unhappy with the departure/treatment of Cam Newton and will want Bridgewater to perform at the same level as Newton once did.

RB Christian McCaffrey

What can you say? In just three seasons, McCaffrey has turned himself into the best running back in the NFL and potentially the most valuable player in the league when you talk about what he brings to the table.

WR D.J. Moore

The 2020 season is a great opportunity for D.J. Moore to really breakthrough. He has posted really solid numbers the last two seasons, despite not having a healthy starting quarterback for all 16 games.

WR Curtis Samuel

No, Curtis Samuel isn't a No. 1 receiver and likely won't ever be, but he is a solid second option in the Panthers' aerial attack. He too, has seen his production take a hit without having a healthy quarterback. With Bridgewater in the fold, Samuel could be poised for his best season yet.

WR Robby Anderson

Anderson will be the Panthers deep-threat target for the 2020 season and beyond. He's not going to be a 80-90 reception per season receiver, but he will hit for big plays down the field, which caters to Joe Brady's offensive philosophy.

TE Ian Thomas

Through his first two seasons in the league, his numbers wouldn't indicate that he is capable of being a legitimate weapon in the passing game, but much of that was because of Olsen getting all of the attention. Now that Olsen is no longer in Carolina, Thomas has a chance to shine.

LT Russell Okung

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Panthers finally have some stability at the left tackle position. Okung comes over from the Los Angeles Chargers in the one-for-one swap that included Trai Turner. Okung is a seasoned veteran and will be an anchor on the Panthers offensive line. Having him around should speed up the development of 2019 second round pick Greg Little.

LG John Miller

When Miller plays, he's starting. The problem is keeping him on the field. Through his first five NFL seasons, Miller has only played a complete 16-game season once. He missed 12 games in 2017 and has missed a handful of games every other year. If Miller can stay healthy, he could turn into one of the Panthers' biggest surprises.

C Matt Paradis

There's no doubt about it, Matt Paradis has been one of the biggest disappointments after arriving from the Denver Broncos. He's been a rock solid center throughout his career, but just really struggled in his first year in the Queen City. The additions of Russell Okung and Michael Schofield III could be what gets Paradis back on track.

RG Michael Schofield

Schofield III has been a consistent starter throughout his career and has not missed a game in the last two seasons. He's durable and, better yet, reliable. He's not going to be one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, but he's going to get the job done.

RT Taylor Moton

Moton returns with the most experience playing in the Panthers organization, although it's only three years. He's a reliable bookend tackle that will play a vital role in Carolina's offense. With Moton opposite of Okung, the Panthers should be just fine on the edge.

Do you agree with this list of projected starters? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

